Trump glad to see North Korean leader is ‘well’ after health rumors

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump tweeted he was glad to see North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is healthy after speculation about his poor health.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Kim Jong-un visited the opening ceremony of the Suncheon fertilizer plant, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday. The plant commissioning is an important step in bringing the national chemical industry to a higher stage, the North Korean leader said, according to the news agency.

This was the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un since April 11, when he chaired the meeting on domestic policy issues. The weeks of his public absence fueled speculation that he was gravely ill.