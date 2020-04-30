Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 66,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 30. /TASS/. More than 66,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 29, or by some 10,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 29, as many as 3,018,952 novel coronavirus cases and 207,973 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 66,276 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,376.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,406,899 and 129,311 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,750 and the number of deaths - by 2,882.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,213,088 and the number of deaths stands at 62,404. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 33,481 and the number of deaths - by 2,193.

The East Mediterranean region has 176,928 cases and 7,304 fatalities as of April 28. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 5,690 and the number of deaths - by 156.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (983,457), Spain (210,773), Italy (201,505), the United Kingdom (161,149), Germany (157,641), France (125,464), Turkey (114,653), Russia (99,399), Iran (92,284), and China (84,369).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The WHO statistics is based only on officially confirmed information about cases and deaths, provided by national governments.

At the same time, the organization does not provide the statistics on recoveries. According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, a total of 971,599 people have recovered from the virus worldwide.