Russia’s embassy has no data on North Korean leader’s worsening health - MP

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. North Korea’s Embassy in Moscow has no data on Kim Jong-un’s worsening health condition and recommends to rely only on official information, Russian MP from the Communist Party, who heads the group on relations with the parliament of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kazbek Taysayev told TASS.

"Today I spoke with the embassy, you know there have been some publications [on Kim Jong-un’s health]. We rely only on official information and there is no official data on the leader’s illness. I contacted with the embassy’s staff this morning," Taysayev said.

The MP recalled that earlier Russia’s Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov sent a congratulatory telegram to Kim Jong-un on occasion of the anniversary of the first meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders in Vladivostok last April.

On April 20, CNN reported citing a US official with direct knowledge that Washington was monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader was "in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery." South Korea’s authorities said they had no data on Kim’s illness.

US President Donald Trump told a briefing at the White House on Thursday that the report on Kim’s falling ill was "incorrect.".