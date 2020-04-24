Number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceeds 7,000

According to health officials, 15 more fatalities have been registered in the country, with the total number of deaths reaching 477. The number of recoveries has risen by 40 to 762.

BANGKOK, April 24. /TASS/. A total of 211 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Philippines over the past 24 hours. According to the county’s Department of Health, the overall number of the infected has reached 7,192. The day before, 271 new cases were recorded.

The first coronavirus case in the Philippines was confirmed on January 30. On February 1, the Philippines became the first territory outside China where a coronavirus-related death had been reported. The largest increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths was reported on March 31 and April 12 (537 and 50 respectively). A state of emergency has been declared in the country for six months.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.