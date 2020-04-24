Ukraine’s coronavirus cases pass 7,500

KIEV, April 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 7,647, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukraine has recorded 7,647 COVID-19 cases so far. A total of 193 patients have died and 601 have recovered. As many as 477 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The Health Ministry reported 578 new cases on Thursday, a record daily increase.

