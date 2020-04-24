Steady decline in coronavirus cases in Moscow possible in late June, expert says

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A steady decline in the number of patients with coronavirus in Moscow can be seen in late June - early July. The regions are two to four weeks behind the capital, pediatrician, infectious disease specialist Evgeny Timakov told TASS.

"Now we see the outcome of the first week of self-isolation, which was introduced officially. Then people relaxed a bit and, unfortunately, began to break the regime. Therefore, most likely, there will be a small episode growth in coronavirus cases in late April - during early May holidays. Moscow by the end of the May holidays, I hope, will see stabilization, then within 1.5-2 weeks the number of cases should stabilize at one level. After that we can talk about the plateau and, most likely, in late June - early July in Moscow there will be a decline in the number of cases," he said.

At the same time, Russia's regions will follow the Moscow scenario, but with a 2-4 week lag, depending on the region, Timakov noted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.