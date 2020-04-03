France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 600 in past day — authorities

"Since March 1, as many as 5,091 people have died from coronavirus in hospitals. Of those, 588 passed away in the past 24 hours," he said.

PARIS, April 3. /TASS/. Nearly 600 patients have died from complications caused by the coronavirus in French hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to more than 5,000, France's Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said at a news conference on Friday.

Salomon added that "to date, 27,432 people have been treated in hospitals. Of those, more than 6,000 patients are in intensive care units."

The official informed that "the French health ministry was closely following the situation at care homes." "More than 3,000 institutions have already reported coronavirus cases," Salomon added.

