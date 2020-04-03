WHO reports jump by 76,000 coronavirus cases in past day

According to the WHO statistics, the total of 972,640 coronavirus cases and 50,325 deaths have been confirmed globally as of 10am Geneva time on April 3. The number of cases has surged by 76,190 in last day, while the death toll has risen by 4,826.

Most coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Europe — 542,145 and 37,106 respectively. Over the past day, the number of coronavirus cases there has risen by 39,139, while the death toll increased by 3,502.

The region of North and South Americas comes in second with a total of 247,473 cases and 5,600 deaths. The Western Pacific Region, which covers China, South Korea and Japan, is in the third place with 108,930 cases and 3,760 deaths, as of April 3.

According to the table published by WHO, the United States sits at the top of the rating with 213,600 cases, followed by Italy (115,242), Spain (110,238), China (82,802) and Germany (79,696).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.