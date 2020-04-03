Africa’s coronavirus cases exceed 7,000

PRETORIA, April 3. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 7,028, a total of 284 people have died and 561 have recovered, the African Union said on Friday. As many as 50 out of the 54 countries in Africa have been affected by the pandemic.

The highest number of patients has been identified in North Africa, where 3,030 people have contracted the virus and 200 have died. In particular, 847 cases and 83 deaths have been recorded in Algeria, 779 cases and 58 deaths in Egypt, 676 cases and 44 deaths in Morocco.

The Republic of South Africa accounts for the majority of cases in South Africa. The country has so far confirmed 1,462 coronavirus cases, five patients have died.

As many as 1,303 cases and 37 deaths have been identified in West Africa, including 288 cases and 16 deaths in Burkina Faso, and 204 cases and five deaths in Ghana. East Africa has confirmed 602 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, and Central Africa has so far reported 535 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.