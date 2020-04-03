Friends in times of trouble: China set to team up with Russia to defeat global pandemic

BEIJING, April 3. /TASS/. The Chinese leadership is ready to join forces with Russia and other nations to emerge victorious over the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday.

Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo

"China and Russia are maintaining a comprehensive partnership, based always on the principles of mutual understanding and support," she said. "Given the current situation, Russia needs more active cooperation. […] We are ready to ramp up cooperation with Russia in its fight against the pandemic."

The diplomat thanked the Russian media for objective coverage of events in China, especially during the period of the spread of the coronavirus. She underscored that Beijing would always remember the support provided by Russia during troubling times, when China was trudging through a dire epidemiologic situation.

"In 1941, during the Great Patriotic War and the defense of Moscow, the Soviet fighters had nowhere to retreat, because they had the capital behind them. Recently, China has won its own ‘Battle of Moscow," she said, referring to the Chinese fight against the coronavirus outbreak. "Nations of the world must join forces amid the pandemic, […] to secure the final victory over the virus."

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade’s press service said that Russia had received some 26 tonnes of humanitarian aid from China, including medical masks, respirators, protective suits, single-use gloves, disposable footwear covering and infrared thermometers. These medical goods and protective gear were sent to the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center for further distribution.