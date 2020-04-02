Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington should exert joint efforts in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova told TASS on Thursday.

"We’ve taken note of the US Department of State’s statement regarding the importance of joint efforts to fight against the coronavirus. In particular, it said that ‘both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future. This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us.’ We fully share this kind of approach. Time is ripe to present a common front," Zakharova said.

China's humanitarian cargo

Russia received humanitarian cargo from China on Wednesday, and it thanks China for this free of charge assistance in the fight against coronavirus, Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We would like to convey words of gratitude to the Chinese side for dispatching humanitarian cargo to Russia. Yesterday, planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces airlifted medical goods to Moscow from Beijing offered by the Chinese government on a fee-free basis," the diplomat stressed.