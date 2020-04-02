{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Serbian president informs of Russian humanitarian aid deliveries to combat COVID-19

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that bilateral "friendship has been reaffirmed"

BELGRADE, April 2. /TASS/. Russia is delivering aid to Serbia to combat the novel coronavirus, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday on the outcomes of the phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A very good conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Our friendship has been reaffirmed, and significant deliveries of aid are coming to Serbia. We thank Vladimir Putin and the Russian nation," Vucic wrote on Twitter.

