Spain’s coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000

MADRID, April 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 110,238, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen to 10,003, and 26,743 patients have recovered.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that 9,053 had died, which means that 950 coronavirus deaths were recorded in one day.

Spain reported its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy. On March 14, the Spanish Council of Ministers declared a high alert over the coronavirus, restricting the movement of people across the country.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.