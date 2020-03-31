Finance minister voices economic measures amid pandemic instead of Vucic who feels unwell

BELGRADE, March 31./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic feels unwell, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said on Tuesday when he presented to the country’s nationals economic relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic instead of the president.

"President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic was to have presented this program, I apologize on his behalf, he feels unwell today, he is not here with us today. He will address the public within the next 48 hours," Mali explained.

In November 2019, President Vucic was hospitalized with a heart attack.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 786,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 37,800 have died.