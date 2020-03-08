Forty-four people contract coronavirus, 1,600 recover and 27 die in China over 24 hours

TASS, March 8. The death toll from the novel coronavirus spread in China has reached 27 people over the past 24 hours, while 44 have contracted the disease and 1,600 recovered from it, China’s National Health Commission reported on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus infections has reached almost 80,700 cases since the virus outbreak in the country while 57,000 people have recovered and 3,097 have died of it, according to the Commission’s data.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 103 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 106,200 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,600, yet more than 60,190 patients have recovered from the disease.

The largest number of coronavirus infections outside China has been registered in South Korea, Iran and Italy.