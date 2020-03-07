Senior Iranian commander killed in Syria - agency

TEHRAN, March 7. /TASS/. A high-ranking representative of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed in Syria, Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

It noted that the person in question was Farhad Dabiryan, who was previously the IRGC commander in Palmyra. No details have been provided.

Iran has officially supported the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the beginning of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011. According to the official version, Iranian forces are present in the country as military advisers only. The Iranian authorities refer to their military servicemen in Syria as "defenders of holy shrines," since there are several shrines in Syria revered by Shiites. Most of them are located in Damascus and Aleppo.