Russian military delegation expected to visit Ankara next week - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, March 7. /TASS/. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that a Russian military delegation will arrive in Ankara next week to discuss joint patrols in Syria’s Idlib.

"On March 15, we will begin joint patrols of the M4 motorway. We started working on the principles of a safe corridor, which will be set up along the highway. A Russian military delegation will arrive in Ankara at the beginning of next week," Anadolu Agency quotes him as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire and a number of other steps aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria’s Idlib province at the talks in Moscow held on March 5. The agreements reached by them stipulate that hostilities in Idlib will be terminated along the entire line of contact after the ceasefire comes into force on March 6. On March 15, Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrols of the area along the M4 highway where a security corridor will be set up. Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue the war on terror.