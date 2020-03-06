Turkish forces to invariably react to any attack of Syrian Army, says Erdogan

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Idlib would invariably fight back any attack from the Syrian forces, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"We would invariably stay vigilant for any attacks and violations from the [Bashar Assad’s] regime," Erdogan said, according to Yeni Safak.

According to the Turkish President, Ankara’s main goal is "implementation of UN resolution 2254 and launch of political process and end of civil war in Syria."

The Turkish President also noted that "the Turkish observation points would retain its status."

"You know we have 12 observation points [in Idlib], and they are very important for us. […] Any changes [regarding the observation points] are off the table," he said.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed upon a ceasefire and a number of other measures, aimed to settle the situation in Syria’s Idlib province. The agreements stipulate that military action in Idlib will cease along the entire front line, and a ceasefire will begin on March 6. Starting on March 15, Russia and Turkey will conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway, along which a safety corridor will be set up. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their dedication to preservation of sovereignty of Syria and agreed to continue decisive fight against terrorism.