Children and adults equally as likely to contract novel coronavirus, experts say

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Chinese researchers have found that children and adults are equally as likely to contract the novel coronavirus, the South China Morning Post daily informed, citing experts from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention from the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"There was no significant association between the probability of infection and age of the index case," the researchers stated. They studied data from 391 confirmed cases in Shenzhen in the period from January 14 to February 12 as well as 1,286 people who had been in close contact with patients. The experts found the probability of disease transmission for children under 10 is about 7.4%, while the population average is about 7.9%.