Kiev hopes to organize another exchange of detainees with Donbass republics in March

KIEV, March 1. /TASS/. Ukraine hopes to organize another exchange of detainees with the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass in March, Andrei Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on Sunday at a meeting with deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak in Minsk.

"Yermak mentioned plans to organize another round of exchange in March. Participants in the meeting noted the necessity to continue talks to implement the agreements reached during the latest summit in the Normandy format," the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on December 29, 2019, after a two-year break in the process. The swap was carried put near the Gorlovka-Mayorskoye checkpoint. Ukraine released 124 people and the Donbass republics handed over to Kiev 76 people.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said on February 18 that Kiev planned to organize another large-scale prisoner exchange with the Donbass republics before the next meeting of the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) leaders in April.