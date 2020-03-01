Tehran says US has no legal right to sign peace deal on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Tehran believes that the United States has no right to sign any peace deals on Afghanistan with the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) and peace can be reached in the country only through intra-Afghan talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

Iran is convinced that Washington "has no legal right to sign a peace agreement [with the Taliban] or define Afghanistan’s future." The document says that Tehran believes that "a solid peace agreement in Afghanistan may be reached only on the basis of intra-Afghan dialogue involving all political groups, including the Taliban.".