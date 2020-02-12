UNSC adopts resolution on Libya without consensus — Russian envoy

UN, February 13. /TASS/. Russia did not support the UN Security Council resolution on Libya because Libyans themselves were not ready to implement its provisions, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

Russia was the only country that abstained during the vote, but did not veto the document. The remaining 14 UN Security Council members supported it.

According to Nebenzya, Russia did not support the resolution, because, at present, "there is no clear understanding that all the parties [to the Libyan conflict] are ready to implement this decision."

"We got a resolution on Libya on which there is no consensus," he said. ‘There is nothing we can say about this, except for deep regret and disappointment.".