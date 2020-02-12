Coronavirus incidence rate in China reduced by 48.2%

"The current epidemiological situation remains very serious, but the measures taken have brought some positive trends. The incidence rate goes down with a wave-like graph. On February 4, the biggest number of 3887 cases was registered. By February 11, this figure went down to 2015 new cases per day," the ministry said.

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus incidence in China have reduced by 48.2% last week, the China’s National Health Commission said Wednesday.

"The largest increase of suspected cases happened on February 5 - 5328 cases. By February 11, it reduced to 3342. These two figures went down by 48.2% and 37.3%, correspondingly," the agency said.

According to the statement, the share of the recovered patients increased from 1.3% to 10.6% in two weeks.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health officials reported a cluster of cases of acute respiratory illness to the World Health Organization in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, over 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded 45,000 and a total of 1,115 people have died and over 4,700 have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.