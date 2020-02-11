Syria’s Foreign Ministry decries Turkish ‘aggression’ for imperiling civilian population

TASS, February 11. Turkish actions in Syria’s provinces of Idlib and Aleppo violate the Syrian sovereignty, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Turkish government continues its aggression aimed against the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic by deploying additional forces in the Idlib and Aleppo Provinces as well as carrying out strikes on Syrian territories, where civilian population resides, and a number of military facilities," Syria’s SANA news agency quotes the ministry’s statement as saying.