Coronavirus death toll in China’s Hubei nears one thousand — authorities

BEIJING, Febraury 11. /TASS/. A total of 103 new deaths from pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus were recorded in China’s Hubei province in the past 24 hours, brining the overall death toll to 974, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the worst-hit Chinese region reached 31,728 by Tuesday, with 2,097 new cases detected in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,222 people have recovered by now.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries outside China, including Russia. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.