Turkish forces opened fire in response to shelling in Idlib

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Turkey opened return fire, aiming to destroy positions in Syria's Idlib wherefrom the Turkish forces were attacked earlier, Turkish Presidential Administration spokesman Fahrettin Altun wrote in his Twitter.

"Turkey responded to this attack both in a bid to destroy the enemy targets and to avenge the dead soldier. The military criminal who ordered this treacherous attack, hit not Turkey alone, but the entire international community, he tweeted, adding that "the Turkish army will continue to crush anyone who dares attack the Turkish flag" and it "will continue to instill fear into enemies’ hearts."