China registers 19 cases of foreigners infected with coronavirus

BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have registered 19 cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia among foreign nationals, including two who have been released from the hospital already, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"The other 17 have been quarantined and are undergoing treatment," Hua told a regular news briefing. "We have been taking active measures along these lines."

Hua avoided disclosing the citizenship of those infected. She pointed out that for the Chinese government the health and security of citizens of other countries was no less important than that of protecting and saving the lives of Chinese.

The Chinese authorities at the end of December 2019 identified an outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Apart from China individual cases of the disease have occurred in 24 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak as an international emergency and an epidemic with multiple foci. According to the latest statistics infections with the new coronavirus has exceeded 28,000. More than 560 died of the disease and 1,100 recovered.