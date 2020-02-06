Coronavirus can’t spread beyond quarantined health camp near Tyumen — Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus will not spread beyond a health camp, where people evacuated from China are undergoing a quarantine, even if any of them is diagnosed with the infection, Head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The necessary measures have been taken so that nothing happens beyond the building, no matter how the situation develops, she said in response to a question about the possibility of the coronavirus spread.

According to Popova, medical staff who will monitor the evacuees will not leave the camp for 14 days.

People evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan include Russian nationals, citizens of other members of the Eurasian Economic Union and Ukraine. Upon arrival in Russia, they were taken to a health camp 28 kilometers away from the Siberian city of Tyumen for a 14-day quarantine.

According to the Russian embassy in Beijing, 183 out of 341 Russians in Wuhan contacted the diplomatic mission. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier handed down instructions to use military planes to evacuate Russians from Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. On February 5, 144 people evacuated from China arrived in the Siberian city of Tyumen in two military planes. Popova pointed out that all of them were well and showed no symptoms of respiratory diseases caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.

According to recent data, over 28,500 cases of patients infected with the virus and 563 deaths have been confirmed in China. Over 1150 patients have recovered from the virus. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.