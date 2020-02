MINSK, February 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 7, as he himself told reporters after visiting the Dobrush paper factory on Tuesday.

"President Putin and I are most likely to meet on February 7. A moment of truth has come. We initiated these relations and it’s not up to us to break them," Lukashenko said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.