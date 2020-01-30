WHO declares international public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak in China

GENEVA, January 30. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday in Geneva after the Emergency Committee session.

"We don’t know what sort of damage this virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system," he said. "We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of coronavirus."

"So far, we have not seen any deaths outside China, for which we must all be grateful. Although these numbers are still relatively small compared to the number of cases in China, we must all act together now to limit further spread," he stressed.

The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus 2019-nCoV has jumped to 8,152 on Thursday evening. Statements issued by Chinese regional health committees say that 171 people died from the disease.

Medics suspect 12,000 more Chinese citizens have contracted the new type of coronavirus.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.