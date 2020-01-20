Boris Johnson sought contact with Putin in Berlin, says high-ranking source

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought contact with the Russian side on the sidelines of the conference on Libya in Berlin, and in his brief conversation with President Vladimir Putin he sounded quite conciliatory, a high-ranking source in Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"We were surprised by commentaries from Downing Street about a meeting of Johnson and Putin. To begin with, it was Johnson himself who was seeking contact with the Russian side. Secondly, his tone was closer to conciliatory, there were no harsh statements whatsoever. Thirdly, the main message of the British prime minister was a bid to improve relations with Russia," the source said.