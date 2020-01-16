US and Russia discuss possibility of moving beyond bilateral format on arms control

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have discussed the possibility of moving beyond a bilateral format on arms control, the US Department of State said in a statement released on Thursday.

At the talks, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US was represented by Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford, who "has been delegated the authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security."

The delegations discussed "their respective national strategic policies as a means to reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions on key security issues," the statement said. "The U.S. and Russian delegations discussed nuclear stockpiles and strategy, crisis and arms race stability, and the role and potential future of arms control, including the importance of moving beyond a solely bilateral format," the statement noted.

"The delegations decided to continue the Strategic Security Dialogue and also to begin expert-level engagement on particular topics in the near future," the statement said adding that "the United States and Russia intended to hold additional consultations as needed."

Last Russian-US consultations on strategic stability and arms control were held on 17 July 2019 in Geneva.