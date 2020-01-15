German government unsure if Haftar and al-Sarraj will attend Berlin conference

The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj have been invited to attend the Berlin conference on Libya set to take place on January 19, Deputy German Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said during a briefing on Wednesday. "Both have been invited," she said. "I cannot say anything for sure regarding their participation."

The conference is "the beginning of the negotiating process under the auspices of the UN," Demmer added. She noted that it is important to create conditions for Libya to be able to take part in the regulation process on its territory. The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin. The German government’s press service informed on Tuesday that Russia, the US, China, the UK, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of the Congo, along with representatives of the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League are set to take part in the conference. During a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that in order to make the conference fruitful, its participants must be genuinely interested in aiding Libyan regulation, pre-approving all its decisions with the Libyan parties. Libya regulation process

