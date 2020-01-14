{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 300 people leave Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in past day

Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that 200 people exited through the Al-Hader checkpoint in Aleppo province and another 112 people — through the Abu al-Duhur checkpoint in Idlib province
© Konstantin Machulsky/TASS

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Over 300 people have left the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by armed groups through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Yury Borenkov told reporters.

Read also
About 1,000 people leave militants-controlled areas in Syria’s Idlib

"Over the past 24 hours, 200 people exited through the Al-Hader checkpoint in Aleppo province and another 112 people — through the Abu al-Duhur checkpoint in Idlib province," Borenkov said. "Since 13 January 2019, a total of 1,295 people and 59 units of automobile and agricultural equipment left the Idlib de-escalation zone," he added.

He noted that at 11:57pm Moscow time on Tuesday, militants from illegal armed groups shelled the Al-Hader checkpoint in Aleppo province from mortars of 120mm caliber. "No one was injured. There was no response fire," Borenkov added.

A ceasefire regime entered into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone on January 12. Checkpoints for civilians started operating at 1pm Moscow time on January 13, including Al-Hader in Aleppo province, Abu al-Duhur in Idlib province and Habit in Hama province. The checkpoints are equipped with facilities for providing medical assistance, giving out potable water, medicines and necessities.

Borenkov said that in the past 24 hours, 26 shellings by armed groups were registered in Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama provinces.

Tags
Syrian conflict
