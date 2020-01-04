NATO suspends its training mission in Iraq

BRUSSELS, January 4. / TASS /. NATO has "suspended the work of its mission in Iraq to train personnel for the local army" due to growing instability in the country after the US airstrikes, a source in the alliance headquarters told TASS on Saturday.
