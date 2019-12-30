Forty-six people remain hospitalized after Kazakhstan plane crash

NUR-SULTAN, December 30. /TASS/. A total of 46 people who suffered injuries in a Fokker 100 plane crash in Kazakhstan remain hospitalized, the country’s Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Monday.

"Three patients were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, and 46 remain hospitalized, including nine kids. As for the kids, they are in stable condition, they have been transferred to general wards from intensive care units, their lives are not in danger. However, they do need effective treatment, so the Health Ministry will keep monitoring the situation," he pointed out.