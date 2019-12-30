Forty-six people remain hospitalized after Kazakhstan plane crash

NUR-SULTAN, December 30. /TASS/. A total of 46 people who suffered injuries in a Fokker 100 plane crash in Kazakhstan remain hospitalized, the country’s Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Monday.
"Three patients were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, and 46 remain hospitalized, including nine kids. As for the kids, they are in stable condition, they have been transferred to general wards from intensive care units, their lives are not in danger. However, they do need effective treatment, so the Health Ministry will keep monitoring the situation," he pointed out.
"As for the adult patients, some of them are in critical condition. Seven remain in the intensive care unit at the City Hospital Number Four, another two are at the Almaty Regional Clinical Hospital, one patient’s condition is a cause for concern," the health minister added.
On December 27, a Fokker 100 aircraft operated by the Bek Air company, which was en route from Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty to the country’s capital of Nur-Sultan, lost altitude after takeoff, broke through a concrete fence and collided with a two-storey building. There were 93 passengers and five crew members aboard the plane. The crash killed 12. A government commission was established to investigate the cause of the crash.