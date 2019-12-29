Decision to hand over former Berkut officers to Donbass was "political" — Zelensky

Zelensky thanks Normandy Four leaders after prisoner exchange in Donbass

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Kiev's decision to had over former officers of Berkut riot police to Donbass was political, Ukranian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday after a plane carrying prisoners handed over by Donbass arrived in Kiev.

"On the issue of Berkut officers, it was a condition of the exchange. This was a difficult decision, a political decision," Zelensky said on Sunday at the Borispol international airport in Kiev during a briefing broadcast by Ukrainian TV channels.

He added that the main priority for Ukraine was "to return people alive." "I would give them a hundred Berkut officers to return just one intelligence officer," he noted.

On December 29, Kiev and Donbass exchanged prisoners near the Gorlovka — Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary reports, Kiev handed over 124 people to Donbass, while Donbass handed over 76 people to Kiev.