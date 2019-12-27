German politician slams Washington’s Nord Stream 2 sanctions as utterly inacceptable

BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Norbert Walter-Borjans has blasted the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as "absolutely inacceptable." He made this statement in an interview to the newspaper Passauer Neue Presse on Friday.
"The American president [Donald Trump] is trying to economically undermine Europe. This is not the way of proper communication," Norbert Walter-Borjans emphasized. He said that "the US definitely should not participate in decision-making on Nord Stream 2."
The US Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which obliges the administration to target the Russian pipelines Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream with sanctions. On December 11, the House of Representatives voted for it. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the bill and it came into force. In light of this, on December 21, Allseas, the Switzerland-based company that was laying the pipes for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, announced the suspension of its work.