German politician slams Washington’s Nord Stream 2 sanctions as utterly inacceptable

BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Norbert Walter-Borjans has blasted the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as "absolutely inacceptable." He made this statement in an interview to the newspaper Passauer Neue Presse on Friday.

"The American president [Donald Trump] is trying to economically undermine Europe. This is not the way of proper communication," Norbert Walter-Borjans emphasized. He said that "the US definitely should not participate in decision-making on Nord Stream 2."