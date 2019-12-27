Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA

STOCKHOLM, December 27. /TASS/. The permit of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) to lay the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline south-east of Bornholm covers the laying of the main line, not specific vessels, head of the agency’s press service Ture Falbe-Hansen told TASS on Friday.

"The permit covers the specific pipelaying activities and not specific ships. In the permit it is stated that 'It is assumed that laying will be carried out using a lay vessel equipped with dynamic positioning (DP vessel)," he said.

"The Danish Energy Agency has requested Nord Stream 2 AG to enter into a dialogue with the Danish Energy Agency in the event that the pipelines are being left unfinished on the Danish continental shelf. This is to ensure that the pipelines are left in a safe and sound manner. If necessary, the Danish Energy Agency will involve other relevant authorities. It will be a concrete assessment if/when Nord Stream 2 AG enters into dialog with the Danish Energy Agency if they can use other ships than DP-vessels for the pipelaying activity," he added.

On December 20, US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines entered into force. On December 21, a Switzerland-based Allseas suspended laying of pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project.