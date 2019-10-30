Denmark’s permit to lay Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can be contested — DEA press service

STOCKHOLM, October 30. /TASS/. The permit issued by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) for laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline along the route to the southeast of the island of Bornholm can be contested in the four coming weeks, head of DEA press service Ture Falbe-Hansen told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to rules, the decision made by DEA can be contested during the next four weeks. Therefore, Nord Stream 2 will not be able to start pipelay immediately," Falbe-Hansen said.

Consideration of the third application for the gas pipeline route did not take much time for the Agency, the head of the press service informed. "We received the third application in April, so it was considered rather quickly," Falbe-Hansen noted.

The Danish Energy Agency granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline southeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the agency reported in a press release on Wednesday.