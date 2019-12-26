Poll reveals half of Ukraine believes country headed in the right direction

Almost half of Ukraine’s citizens (44%) are certain that the country is heading in the right direction, while 36% said the opposite. Another 20% of the respondents were undecided on the issue.

KIEV, December 26. /TASS/. Almost half of Ukrainian residents believe that their country is moving in the right direction, although they see no signs of any changes for the better yet, a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kiev-based Razumkov Center has shown.

A similar survey conducted a year ago revealed that the majority of Ukrainians (70%) said their country was going in the wrong direction, and 18% gave the opposite answer, while 12% remained undecided.

At the same time, the majority of the respondents (47%) believe that the situation in Ukraine has not changed for the better in 2019. According to 29% of the respondents, the situation there has taken a turn for the worse, yet 14% said changes for the better were visible.

In late 2018, the figures were far more negative, with 67% saying that things had gotten worse, whereas 5% thought that things were getting better, and 22% said that nothing had changed whatsoever.