US hypocritical in concern about Syrian humanitarian crisis — Chinese diplomats

"China is advancing its policy considering fundamental interests of Syrians. We flatly reject groundless accusations of the US side," the diplomat underlined. "If the US was truly concerned about people in Syrian and humanitarian aid, why did not they vote for a draft resolution sponsored by Russia?" he continued. "It once again proves that its concerns are hypocritical, while the position it sticks to is based on double standards."

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. Concerns of the United States about the humanitarian situation in Syria are hypocritical, the US position is founded on double standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a briefing on Monday, responding to stark criticism of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding decisions taken by Russia and China to veto a draft resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria at the UN Security Council.

Geng Shuang emphasized, "What happened in Syria, including the suffering of its people, was brought about by actions of the US and certain other countries." "It [the US] interfered in domestic affairs of other countries. The world can clearly see who has blood on their hands," he concluded.

On Saturday, Pompeo slammed the decision of Russia and China to veto a draft resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria at the UN Security Council. According to him, "the Russian Federation’s and China’s veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful." "The resolution put forward by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, and supported by the U.S. would have enabled life-saving assistance to reach at least four million Syrians throughout the country. Unfortunately, the Russian Federation for the 14th time, and China, for the 8th time, failed in this commitment. Both countries preferred instead to provide cover and support for its junior partner in Damascus; thus placing the lives of millions of innocent civilians in the balance at the height of winter," he said adding, "To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands."

On Friday, Moscow and Beijing vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution proposed by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait to extend trans-border humanitarian aid for Syria by a year. The document envisaged preserving three checkpoints (on borders with Iraq and Turkey) which the UN could use to deliver humanitarian aid without having to obtain a waiver from Damascus. Moscow insists that only two checkpoints on the Turkish border should be kept.