Ukrainian president says not ready to talk about revising Minsk before Paris summit

The Normandy Four summit (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) will be held in Paris on December 9
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Ukranian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that he has his own understanding of the sequence of implementing the Minsk Agreements.

"To be honest, I am not ready to respond to this question right now," Zelensky said when asked about whether Kiev wants the Minsk Agreements to be reconsidered. "It can have an affect now on the meeting in the Normandy format. I am not ready to risk this meeting which is very important for Ukraine," he added.

"I would definitely talk about the border. We have a different plan about the border, on how it is transferred and how Ukraine controls the border," he noted.

Zelensky also touched upon the situation with Donbass elections. "My position is very simple. When elections are held in temporarily occupied Donetsk and Lugansk, Ukraine should fully control the border by that point," he said.

The Normandy Four summit (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) will be held in Paris on December 9. 

