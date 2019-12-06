Burjanadze apologizes for anti-Russian scandal in Georgia last summer

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The leader of the oppositional party Democratic Movement - United Georgia, Nino Burjanadze, has apologized for the anti-Russian provocation that took place during a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian parliament’s building last summer.

"I’m not afraid of apologizing for that absolutely outrageous incident. I’m sorry for interrupting you, but I will not let you finish your phrase until I’ve presented my apologies, because I believe that it was a disgrace for the Georgian people and the Georgian state in the first place," Burjanadze said at a meeting with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachyov.