IAEA’s future head vows to send inspectors to N. Korea if agreement with US reached

TOKYO, December 1. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will immediately send its inspectors to North Korea if Pyongyang and Washington agree on the issue, the NHK TV channel reported on Saturday citing its interview with IAEA’s future director general .

"As soon as the United States and North Korea reach some form of agreement on denuclearization, he will make certain that IAEA inspectors will be able to resume their inspections," the channel said, citing Rafael Grossi, who is set to take office as the director general of the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday.

Grossi also said that IAEA inspectors have not visited North Korea for more than a decade.

On October 29, Argentina’s Ambassador to IAEA Rafael Grossi received the two third of votes of the IAEA Board of Governors, necessary to appoint him as the next IAEA Director General. On December 2, the agency will formally approve Grossi for its top job and he will officially begin his mandate.

The election of the IAEA new chief was held after the death of former IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in July 2019.