North Korean senior diplomat satisfied with results of Moscow visit, says Russian envoy

PYONGYANG, November 25. /TASS/. North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui reported upon returning to Pyongyang that she was satisfied with the results of her visit to Russia, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, who had met the North Korean delegation, said in a conversation with TASS on Monday.

"She said just a couple of words," Matsegora noted. "She said that she was greatly satisfied with the results of the meetings in Moscow."

The diplomat said that he also inquired about the opinion of other delegation members who accompanied Choe Son-hui to Moscow. In particular, Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il, who is in charge of relations with Russia, gave "a more detailed evaluation," which was "similar in its tone."

"The delegation is satisfied with the trip. It successfully implemented all the tasks that it had set during its visit to Moscow and returned in a good mood," Matsegora concluded.