North Korean senior diplomat satisfied with results of Moscow visit, says Russian envoy

PYONGYANG, November 25. /TASS/. North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui reported upon returning to Pyongyang that she was satisfied with the results of her visit to Russia, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, who had met the North Korean delegation, said in a conversation with TASS on Monday.
"She said just a couple of words," Matsegora noted. "She said that she was greatly satisfied with the results of the meetings in Moscow."
The diplomat said that he also inquired about the opinion of other delegation members who accompanied Choe Son-hui to Moscow. In particular, Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il, who is in charge of relations with Russia, gave "a more detailed evaluation," which was "similar in its tone."
"The delegation is satisfied with the trip. It successfully implemented all the tasks that it had set during its visit to Moscow and returned in a good mood," Matsegora concluded.
On November 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Choe Son-hui in Moscow. The parties discussed current issues of fostering bilateral ties and exchanged evaluations of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeastern Asia. Later in the day, Choe Son-hui took part in the first round of strategic dialogue between Russia and North Korea. First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov represented Russia. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Choe Son-hui on November 21, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with her on November 22.
North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui is also member of the State Affairs Commission. She was among the main negotiators of the republic who prepared this past February's Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi. Choe Son-hui was also present at the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok this past April.