Syria to bring issue of Washington’s oil theft practices before UN — Assad

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Damascus plans to bring the issue of Washington’s oil theft practices before the United Nations, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, adding that the UN would probably shelve Syria’s complaints.

"It would certainly be a natural thing to do," he replied to a question on whether Syria planned to turn to the United Nations. "However, you, me, and many other people in the world know that the UN doesn’t actually exist because there is no international law. All complaints filed with the UN end up shelved since it is a semi-state body ruled by gangs that only believe in force," Assad emphasized.

According to Assad, the situation in the world "is closer to what it was before World War II than to what it became after the war." "We will file complaints but the UN will shelve them," he noted.