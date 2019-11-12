First Kazakh president offers to arrange meeting between Putin, Zelensky

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the fifth annual session of the Astana Club that he had offered to arrange a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine, Kazakhstan’s Tengrinews agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Nazarbayev, Zelensky has already accepted the offer.

"Zelensky has already agreed to a one-on-one meeting, and I have informed the Russian president about it. We’ll see now. If they need a neutral host, I said it could be Kazakhstan," Nazarbayev said, as cited by the news agency.

"I believe that there is a need for a personal meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine," Kazakhstan’s first president pointed out.

On Monday, Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev. The parties discussed a number of global issues, including the Ukrainian crisis. In late October, Nazarbayev met with Zelensky in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.