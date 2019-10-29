Zelensky ready for meeting with Putin — Ukraine’s foreign minister

KIEV, October 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko has said that President Vladimir Zelensky is ready for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I believe, yes," he replied when asked by the media during an investment forum in Mariupol. "He has talked to him on the phone thrice. I am certain that he is well aware of what can be done and how."

Pristaiko did not specify though whether he was referring to the possibility of a Normandy Quartet meeting or a bilateral meeting with the Russian head of state. The question addressed to Zelensky was asked in the context of preparations for a Normandy Quartet summit.