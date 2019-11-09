Pompeo calls on Iran to resolve all open issues with IAEA

WASHINGTON, November 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has called on Iran to resolve all open issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to allow Agency's inspectors to conduct their work unimpeded.

"The IAEA announced it detected evidence of potential undeclared nuclear materials in Iran," Pompeo said in a statement released on Friday. "Iran has no plausible explanation for the detected materials and must explain where these nuclear materials came from and where they are now," he added. "We also learned earlier this week that Iran had detained an IAEA inspector. This is an outrageous and unwarranted act of intimidation," he noted.

"The United States fully supports the IAEA's monitoring and verification activities in Iran, and we are alarmed at Iran's lack of adequate cooperation. IAEA inspectors must be allowed to conduct their critical work unimpeded," Pompeo stressed. "We call on Iran to immediately resolve all open issues with the IAEA and to afford Agency inspectors the priviliges and immunities to which they are entitled," he said.